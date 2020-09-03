Virginia Crossroads announced the City of Emporia and Greensville County will receive a marker on the Civil Rights In Education Heritage Trail in September, as part of the trail’s new expansion.
Emporia’s marker is one of 12 being added to the trail’s existing 41 sites. Along with the new additions, the existing 41 signs will be updated with newly uncovered information and media.
Each site on the trail recounts the story of African Americans, Native Americans and women and their fight for equality in education. The new marker will be located at the site of the Greensville County Training School, next to the GCPS School Board office.
The historic training school is currently undergoing renovation, led by the Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School (CUPTS). The group received a sizeable $70,000 donation earlier this year – a huge step towards their grand $150,000 goal.
“The expansion of the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail comes at an incredibly important time, as travelers seek authentic under-told and untold stories that helped shape the history of our country,” said Rita McClenny, president of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Travelers will be able to discover important legacies from the fight for equal education, taking a deeper dive into the moments that changed our country forever.”
The CRIEHT wanders through almost every south-central Virginia county, including: Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottaway and Prince Edward counties.
Along with being an educational opportunity, the trail presents visitors with the opportunity to patronize local businesses and sites in an effort to drive local economies.
