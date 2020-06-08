On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council decided on what it will do with much of its $466,418 share of Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding.
City officials will dispurse $100,000 in small business grants, and spend $70,000 in renovations at the Emporia Police Department E-911 Center to allow for social distancing for the dispatchers. City Manager William Johnson said $40,000 is for website improvements for citizen use. Website improvements would assist the Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, Building Inspections, and Finance Office.
“It would allow them to do more things online for our citizens,” Johnson said. “In the finance office, it would help us eliminate the printing of so much paper.”
Facilities Manager Mike Allen proposed revamping the City Council Chambers with sections of plexiglass between City Council members. He said COVID-19 funding fits the category, and it would cost approximately $1,000.
“It would allow more Council members to come to meetings,” Allen said. “It’s not 100% protective, but I think it would be better than what we have now.”
Currently, some members are in City Council Chambers for meetings. Others are attending virtually. Emporia’s governing body is now meeting by Zoom.
Councilwoman Yolanda Hines said she would like to see priority given to businesses closed during the pandemic. For example, gyms and shops should be a high priority for business grant funding.
How should business funding be distributed? Johnson used Hines and Council member Dale Temple as examples of his plan.
“Put it in the order they come in,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be difficult to say that Temple LLC, and Hines LLC need it more than the other. As long as it meets the criteria, that is where we are right now.”
The City has $180,000 of COVID-19 relief funds remaining. Dec. 31 is the deadline to spend the grant money. .
