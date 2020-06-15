Bon Secours’ COVID-19 Task Force works around-the-clock enabling an agile response to COVID-19.
Bon Secours continues to monitor COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH), among other local, state and national agencies. Bon Secours follows protocols each and every time they care for patients, and will continue to take precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It has been wonderful to see the collaboration between the ministry, Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, and Emporia City leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Public Relations and Communications Specialist Jenna Green said.
Bon Secours always adheres to guidelines set forth by the CDC and other local and state agencies.
“We have an unwavering commitment to safety, and will keep the well-being of our patients, residents, associates and communities as our highest priority,” Green said.
Bon Secours is grateful for the outpouring of community support. As caregivers, they have been called to serve and focus on their mission of extending the healing ministry to all those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved.
Bon Secours is proud to serve the patients of Emporia and the surrounding communities, and looks forward to continuing to do so.
Full recovery depends on the community feeling confident they can safely re-enter the health care setting, as well as the public’s willingness to help in the continuing fight against COVID-19. This includes social distancing, hand hygiene, masking, and following guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control.
