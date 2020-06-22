The 53rd Annual Emporia Country Club Member-Guest Tournament on Father’s Day weekend showcases the club’s grounds and draws in new membership.
Emporia Country Club President Jonathan Bolton said during the tournament, members select a guest partner to play golf for the weekend on the 18-hole golf course.
Bolton said members that attended the event for years called the event one of the best member-guest golf tournaments held in the community. The Southside Men’s Golf Association includes 11 other clubs, but the Emporia Country Club received compliments on how well the tournament runs and how much fun attendees have during it.
The tournament took place Friday through Sunday. It typically takes place Father’s Day weekend.
“It gives opportunities for some families to obviously get together, not only for it being Father’s Day weekend, but also for that annual event,” Bolton said.
During an average year’s tournament, a Friday and Saturday night social for members, guests, and significant others happens. Being one of the club’s larger events, about 150 people attend each year.
“Typically a lot of families come in from out-of-town. They come from several different parts of the country, or I should say the nation, actually. They come from various states,” Bolton said.
Bob Callahan, born and raised in Emporia, attended the event for 27 years with his brothers Melvin, Pat, and Mike Callahan.
“It’s the only time the four of us actually get to play together,” Callahan said.
Staff does a great job and the golf course is kept in great shape. Callahan enjoys playing at the course.
The Emporia Country Club offers reasonable membership options and encourages individuals in local communities to explore the club and make it home.
The Emporia Country Club formed in 1930. It can be found at 578 Country Club Road, Emporia.
