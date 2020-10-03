WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) unveiled the Protecting Our Students in Schools Act of 2020, his legislation to eliminate the use of corporal punishment in our nation’s schools. Co-introduced by Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Chair of the Education and Labor Committee’s Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee, the Protecting Our Students in Schools Act of 2020 would federally prohibit the practice of corporal punishment in any school which receives federal funding. The legislation would also establish enforcement protections and a federal grant program to assist states and school districts in improving the climate and culture of schools across the country.
“The federal government must eradicate corporal punishment in our schools once and for all,” said McEachin. “No evidence exists demonstrating that corporal punishment is an effective response to student behavior, and yet nearly 20 states permit the sanctioned use of physical violence against students in the classroom. I introduced this critical legislation to ensure that all students in federally-funded schools have a safe, healthy, and high-quality learning environment free of this abhorrent policy.
“Physical violence against our students, in any form, is a betrayal of our student’s trust, and together, we must pass this bill to protect our students.”
The Protecting Our Students in Schools Act would:
• Prohibit the practice of corporal punishment in any school that receives federal funding.
• Establish a series of important and much-needed enforcement protections, including a private right of action, the involvement of the attorney general and the Office for Civil Rights, and a series of rigorous reporting requirements for states and school districts.
• Invest in states and school districts by establishing a grant program to assist in efforts to improve school climate and culture by implementing positive, proactive measures, including positive behavioral interventions and supports, trauma-informed care, restorative justice interventions, implicit bias training, and culturally responsive teaching to reduce exclusionary and averse discipline practices.
