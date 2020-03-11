Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services attended the Emporia-Greensville Chamber Monthly Luncheon on Feb. 20 where they highlighted resident offerings.
Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services started in 1855 in Norfolk, Virginia. From the 1800s to the 1920s Jackson-Feild was an orphanage, and in the early 2000s it transitioned to a behavioral health organization. The employees started a licensed and accredited school and a spiritual development program for residents at Jackson-Feild. The facility also provides neurotherapy.
Residents can get their GED or vocational training while at Jackson-Feild, and they get involved in community service projects. Employees at Jackson-Feild want to make a difference in children’s lives. Events are held for major holidays.
“Jackson-Feild may be a mental health program, but it has a heartbeat of a children’s home,” Tod Balsbaugh, the director of development at Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services, said.
In 2019 Jackson-Feild served 111 kids from 47 localities in Virginia. Most residents come from the Richmond area. The facility services kids ages 11 to 18.
“More recently, the last two to three years we’re getting younger kids, which means the severity of mental health needs are so they can’t be met at their localities,” Balsbaugh said.
The facility provided 14,249 days of mental health services to kids. They provided over 13,000 hours in staff training and eight kids received their high school diploma or GED. Jackson-Feild held a formal graduation ceremony at the Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia.
Jackson-Feild receives funding from Medicaid. It also raises money for the facilities.
The Emporia-Greensville community can help Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services by making monetary contributions or donating to Jackson-Feild’s drives throughout the year. People can purchase things for Jackson-Feild’s needs list, and kids clothing is needed. Jackson-Feild takes part in equity projects where church groups and other organizations visit the facility throw ice cream socials and festivals, or help with landscaping.
