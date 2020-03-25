Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 25 press conference addressed how Virginia will handle Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Since March 24 COVID-19 cases and deaths increased, and Northam said the numbers will continue to rise.
Virginia State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said 391 Virginians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Two deaths were reported March 24 and three deaths on March 25.
Northam said COVID-19 will continue for months. The government prepares the medical system by reworking licensing procedures and using medical students to better staff hospitals. They ask health care professionals 18 or older, both current and previously licensed, as well as students to help. Those interested in helping should visit vamrc.org.
“The cooperation that I have seen across the Commonwealth has just literally been tremendous. All of you that have stepped up to the plate and pitched in I say thank you,” Northam said.
A relief package worth $2 trillion was agreed upon by the U.S. Senate on March 24. Aubrey Layne, Secretary of Finance, said the package offers benefits to individuals and businesses to cope with the effects of COVID-19.
“I’m very encouraged by the comprehensive nature of the stimulus,” Layne said.
$250 billion will be in direct payments to individuals, $250 billion will go to enhanced unemployment benefits. $130 billion will aid hospitals and protect first line responders, $350 million will go towards loans to small businesses, and $500 million goes to loans to large businesses. $150 billion goes to state and local government aid. Stipulations make sure the money is used to keep people employed.
To fix the economy, the health crisis needs to be dealt with. The stimulus package allows that to happen.
Additional federal money will be given to families who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and take effect the night of March 25. The hope is that if families can get more food in one trip they can make fewer trips to the store.
Northam encouraged citizens to listen to medical authorities and base decisions on facts and medical resources. People should stay home unless they need to leave for essential reasons.
State parks will be day use only. Campgrounds, cabins, and bath houses will be closed starting March 27.
