The Treasurer’s Association of Virginia recently awarded its accreditation to the City of Emporia Treasurer’s Office.
Approximately a third of 187 active TAV members received accreditation. An outside audit must show an office runs with no evidence of material weaknesses to obtain the honor.
Emporia Treasurer William (Billy) Harris has logged in 52 years of service to the City. When recognized by Mayor Mary Person with a plaque during a City Council meeting for his years of service to Emporia in the fall of 2018, Harris showed heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.
“I have been truly blessed,” he said. “My family, having a job here, being re-elected all these years, having a staff that always supported me 100 percent. I remember the suit I was wearing the day I was sworn in. I still got it.”
The accreditation recently presented to Emporia required proof of continuing education for the treasurer and the office staff. The instruction requires the attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer or principal officer. Written policies addressing personnel, customer service, and delinquent collections are another portion of the accreditation process.
“These offices have met the highest standards of achievement and integrity measured by our association, Treasurer’s Association President Carl de la Pava said. “We are proud of the 67 offices which received the accreditation this year and the hard work and dedication it took for each of them to demonstrate excellence in fiscal management.”
The City of Emporia Treasurer’s Office met the criteria to be recognized by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia for its outstanding service to the community.
