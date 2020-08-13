It’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the ability of census workers to collect substantial data for the 2020 U.S. census.
Now, as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, the Census Bureau is ramping up efforts to collect data from areas of the state that have been underserved due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Tasha Chambers, a media specialist for the Census Bureau in Richmond, said gathering census data from communities like Emporia has been especially difficult during this time. In rural areas, the census relies heavily on door-to-door inquiries and field operations, work that has been delayed almost indefinitely since late March.
But in the coming weeks, workers will resume field operations in PPE protective gear, following appropriate social distancing guidelines. This is being done in an effort to gather as much data as possible from underrepresented areas before the approaching deadline.
It’s important to remember that the impact of the census is much greater than simply a national population count. Data from the census is used to determine how many seats Virginia is given in Congress. Census data also determines how much funding states are given for local schools and social services, like Medicaid and Medicare.
Chambers said it’s important for people to know they don’t have to wait for an at-home visit from a representative to file their census data. There are three ways you can respond on you own from home:
You can respond online by visiting https://my2020census.gov . The online questionnaire is available in 12 languages.
You can complete the questionnaire over the phone by calling 844-330-2020.
If you received the paper questionnaire in the mail, you can fill it out and return it by mail.
Chambers said responses to the Census Bureau are confidential and information will not be shared with anyone outside of the agency.
