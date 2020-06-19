In response to these challenging times in our community, the Honorable Mayor and Council of the City of Emporia, in partnership with the Emporia Economic Development Authority, would like to announce the Small Business COVID-19 CARES ACT Grant. This grant is being offered to small businesses located within the City who meet the requirements outlined in the Eligibility Guidelines.
Funds must be used to cover rent that was not paid, and for expenses needed to make the business a safe environment in the future due to COVID-19. Payroll expenses nor unrealized revenue is not covered by this grant.
Please review the guidelines and submit a completed application to: bhawthorne@ci.emporia.va.us
Eligibility Guidelines
Any applicant must have been in business prior to January 1, 2020.
All City businesses with 25 employees or less are eligible.
Must have, on record, a Business License with the City of Emporia.
Must not be a national company or franchise of a national company.
Must demonstrate on the application how the business has been adversely impacted by the
COVID-19 crisis.
If approved, grant funds will be distributed for qualifying business costs that occur between March 17 through December 30, 2020.
Grants will be awarded based on timely and complete applications. Applications will be tracked and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are exhausted.
Evidence must exist that the intention is to reestablish and remain as an operating business.
Grant amounts vary by size of business, based on number of employed (documented by payroll statements and federal employment records).
Businesses with 1-5 employees $5,000 maximum award
Businesses with 6-25 employees $7,500 maximum award
