The Sadler Solar Project’s course remains, and is expected to be commercially operable in December 2020.
Jeremy Slayton in media relations for Dominion Energy said the Sadler Solar Project is under construction.
The Sadler Solar Project will create 500 construction jobs and three permanent jobs during operation.
The project will lead to an increase in spending during its development and will expand Greensville County’s tax base.
“The project will also help add renewable energy to Dominion Energy’s grid, a benefit to all customers, by producing 100 MW (megawatt) of emissions-free generation, enough to power about 25,000 customers at peak output,” Dominion Energy’s Communications Specialist Samantha Moore said.
The solar farm is located 3003 Dry Bread Road Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.