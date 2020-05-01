WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced $10,832,775 in supplemental funding from the Department of Justice to fight coronavirus scams, price-gouging and other illegal activities directed at vulnerable communities in Virginia – particularly the elderly.
"The impact of the coronavirus ripples throughout our communities. Family members and friends are ill and dying; jobs are lost, businesses closed, and social opportunities non-existent," McEachin said. "Moreover, there are
negative consequences that are not so apparent - the opportunities to defraud people, to artificially inflate prices on essential goods, to entice vulnerable Virginians to enter scams, leaving them even more destitute. I am so pleased to see this additional funding which will assist our law enforcement community in protecting Virginians and fighting these deleterious impacts."
