When he immigrated from Panama 20 years ago, Cristobal Nieto already had a passion for education and working with children. Now Nieto is running for the Sixth District seat in the Emporia City Council in November’s election, and he says his priorities have not changed one bit.
“My biggest priority is working with kids and youth,” Nieto said, “because they are the foundation of every society. I will put all of my effort towards making sure that things are in place for our kids.”
Nieto has worked in the Greensville Public School system since he first arrived in Virginia. In that time, he has established programs and partnered with teachers to assist students whose first language is not English. Nieto has also taught at Southside Virginia Community College as well as the Greensville Correctional Center.
Nieto is also the youth pastor of Evangelistic Church of Deliverance in Weldon, North Carolina. He said he would like more churches and local businesses in Emporia to provide after-school programs to students to keep them engaged and involved in the community.
Mental health is also something Nieto said is very important to him. He wants community members with ideas and a heart for change to come together to find ways to support one another.
Ultimately, Nieto wants his time in service to reflect a larger legacy that he has created and hopes to build on by serving on the City Council.
“What am I going to do for the generation that is right here?” Nieto asked. “This is our future. This is the future not only of Emporia and the community surrounding it, this is the future of our state and our nation. So I think we invest in our youth. That’s my priority, really – not even to be seen, but what will people say about me when I’m not here anymore?”
Nieto is running against City Councilwoman Dale Temple, who has served as the District 6 representative since 2008. The race will be decided on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.