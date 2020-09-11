The annual Building on Faith Celebration, scheduled for Sept. 17, for Emporia/Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.(formerly known as Emporia/Greensville Habitat for Humanity, Inc.) has been canceled due to the pandemic, CDC and Health Department guidelines, and the safety of the community. Building on Faith Celebration leaders said they appreciate the community’s past years of support and pray that individuals, businesses and organizations will continue to support their mission to provide affordable housing to families in the community. Donations can be mailed to P.O.Box 1229, Emporia, VA 23847 or 108 E. Atlantic Street, Emporia, VA 23847.
Building on Faith Celebration canceled
- Contributed to the Independent-Messenger
