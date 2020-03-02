The Greensville County Sheriff’s office has identified the body discovered Thursday afternoon as Motique Desmond Jackson, 27, of Weldon, North Carolina.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting an unresponsive person found shot lying face down in a ditch on Rolling Acres Road in Skippers. Upon arrival, Jackson was declared deceased.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office immediately reported could play was suspected before revealing the identity of the victim.
The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding Jackson’s death to contact First Sgt. R. Person or Detective C. Rook at the Sheriff’s Office, 434-348-4200, or the Emporia-Greensville Crime Line at 434-634-111.
