Please remember that anyone can be a carrier, and anyone can get sick,
If we all follow these directions, stopping COVID-19 becomes a reality.
1. Unless you are completely by yourself, wear a face cover. This mask should cover all of your nose and mouth.
2. Abide by Social Distancing. Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person in public.
3. In stores, follow their posted guidelines including travel directions in the aisles, staying 6 feet apart while shopping and checking out, and limiting the numbers of people in the store.
4. Do NOT join groups of more than 10 people, and still remain at least 6 feet apart in smaller groups.
5. Make a mental note of who you are in contact with at all times; if you become sick, you will need to know this information.
6. Most important- STAY HOME !!! Limit the times that you are exposed to others as much as possible. Leave home for short trips for necessities, work, and emergencies only.
