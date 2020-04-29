As hospitals deal with COVID-19, testing for moderate and low risk COVID-19 patients will ramp up with priority group testing.
Dental procedures and hospital elective surgeries will restart at midnight April 30. Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said Virginia dentists will follow detailed guidelines from the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, VDH, and the CDC to keep patients and dental team members safe when Northam’s order lifts. Some offices will resume full operations at the start of May.
Hospitals will resume non-emergency activities.
“I know Virginia’s hospitals are committed to our ongoing partnership, and I want to reassure Virginians that if we begin to see cases in hospitalization rates rise again, we are all prepared to take swift and necessary action,” Northam said.
Virginia can now decontaminate masks and gowns and receive more Personal Protective Equipment. Most COVID-19 hospital test results now take less than a day to receive.
Virginia’s veterinarians can provide full services while using public health best practices.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry will work with U.S. food processing plants to implement CDC guidelines. They will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Office of Clinical Evidence and Analysis (OCEA), the Doof and Drug Administration (FDA), and state and local officials to make sure facilities follow CDC and OCEA guidance. All employees in food processing plants will be tested.
Northam’s top concern with COVID-19 cases in poultry production facilities is the workers.
“Every one of them is a human being who’s health deserves our protection,” Northam said.
Two hundred thousand additional Virginians will receive help with commercial Federal Family Education Loans, Perkins Loans, or privately held student loans. Lenders will provide a minimum of 90 days on loans and waive late payment fees.
Virginia has 14,961 total COVID-19 cases with 522 deaths. There have been 206 COVID-19 outbreaks with 116 of them in long-term care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.