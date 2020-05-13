Four educators in the Greensville County School Division were selected as the top teachers in their respective schools. They are vying for GCPS Teacher of the Year representing the entire school division.
Dave Thomas is the Greensville Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Belfield Elementary’s representative is Miranda Balogun. Bonnie Hawkins’ peers selected her as the top teacher at E.W. Wyatt Middle School. Greensville County High School educators chose Ester Small as the school’s best teacher.
The Independent-Messenger contacted the winning teachers for a question and answer session.
On Sunday the I-M introduced our readers to Balogun and Hawkins. Today you will meet Greensville County High School Teacher of the Year Ester Small.
Where did you grow up?
Small: I grew up in Enfield North Carolina.
Which college/university did you receive your degree from?
Small: I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education from Elizabeth City State University and a Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction from University of Phoenix.
How long have you been teaching overall, in the GCPS division?
Small: Overall, I have been teaching in GCPS for 30 years. At the end of this school term, I will have completed 31 years in GCPS.
What class, classes do you teach?
Small: At Greensville County High School, I teach Education for Employment and Workplace Readiness.
What inspired you to seek a career in education?
Small: I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a teacher. When I was in the eleventh grade, my English teacher, Ms. Ford, changed my life forever. Ms. Ford was the epitome of what a teacher exemplified. She was indeed a phenomenal teacher. She taught with finesse, confidence, and creativity. The impression Ms. Ford left on me inspired me to become a teacher.
What is the most challenging aspect of being a teacher?
Small: The most challenging aspect of being a teacher is meeting the needs of a diverse group of students coming from different social and economic backgrounds.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Small: The most rewarding part of my job is seeing my students advance and become successful, productive citizens that make an impact on their communities.
Is there anything you would like to add?
Small: As I embark upon 31 years as an educator, I can honestly say that educating students with disabilities has truly been a rewarding experience.
My sole responsibility as an educator is to motivate and inspire all children to the best of my ability.
As a Special Education Teacher, my primary focus is to find creative methods to enhance and support a diverse group of learners, that they might excel and achieve high academic success in life.
