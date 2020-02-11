Pastor Corey Tremell Lee, Sr is the new pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 1050 Taylors Mill Road, Emporia.
He was born Jan. 12, 1977 in Richmond to John Powell and Hattie Lee. He graduated from Greensville County High School in 1996. Once he got a taste of God’s love, his yearning for a deeper understanding of God’s word, led him to Southside Virginia Community College where he received his certification in Religious Organizational Leadership.
Lee’s passion and thirst to lead a purposed filled life for God required more knowledge and understanding of the word, therefore he studied with the Shepherd’s House Bible College in Fort Washington, Maryland, Virginia Union University’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology and Evan-Smith Institute of Church Leadership. He received certification from each. Lee is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity in Church Leadership from Andersonville Theological Seminary. Lee’s work extends beyond the traditional sanctuary. He is also the chaplain at Southside Regional Jail and is the facilitator of the jail ministry. He has a critical role in a restoration program in the Emporia-Greensville area known as EXODUS (Ex-offender Determined and United for Success). In the program he teaches individual life skills that will prepare them to transition back into society after years of incarceration. Lee believes in being a change agent in the community. His methods are bible-based and God-focused.
Lee is the loving husband to Lashaun Y. Lee and the proud father of Corey Tremell Lee, Jr. Lee has a spirit of love and compassion that causes others to gravitate to him. His desires to stay humbled to please the Lord in all that he does. He is truly a man after God’s own heart. His mission satement can be found in Matthew 9:36, “But when he saw the multitude, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad as sheep having no shepherd.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.