From Staff Reports
JARRATT — Boar’s Head in Jarratt suspended production Thursday and Friday when it was discovered four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The company’s press release stated employees who tested positive are under quarantine and have not visited the facility since March 31. Employees that did not test positive for COVID-19 stopped visiting the facility April 1.
“Above all, the health and safety of our employees is, and always has been, our top priority. Thus, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending production operations at our Jarratt facility on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10 to allow for deep sanitation and cleaning of the entire facility,” the Boar’s Head statement read.
Extra precautions to sanitize the facility include increased cleaning and sanitation protocols with extra attention to high-touch surfaces. Boar’s Head is conducting an extensive facility-wide cleaning and sanitization process in accordance with the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 guidance. The company brought in third-party specialists to disinfect common areas using electro-static spray.
Production will resume shortly after the cleaning of the plant.
“Only very limited essential staff will be present to oversee the sanitation process, building maintenance and closure coordination. All Jarratt employees will be paid during the two-day production suspension. Our Jarratt facility will resume normal operations on Monday. Upon return, all Jarratt employees – regardless of position – will be provided face masks and gloves, which they will be required to wear,” the release stated.
Boar’s Head, being strict with its on-site visitor policy, will reduce the chance of exposing employees to COVID-19.
