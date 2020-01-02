At 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, Walmart in Emporia looked as if there was an influx of police officers and volunteers for the annual Kids and Cops program.
Kids and Cops pairs children in our area with a police officer to shop for Christmas. Officers pick up the children selected and take them to Walmart. There are almost always more children than police officers. Fortunately, volunteers from the community and family members of the police officers jump in and assist wherever needed.
The children are selected by the Fraternal Order of Police. Each volunteer is given a budget to shop with each child, making sure that the children all receive some clothing, and then they hit the toys and video games. Throughout Walmart, you can hear shouts of joy coming from the children and the volunteers, and members of the Walmart team jump right in to help wherever necessary.
After an hour or more of shopping, the children and their packages are loaded up back in the patrol cars, and it’s off to breakfast at Shoney’s.
The event provides children in our area with a Christmas that they might not otherwise have. It provides each child with a positive interaction with law enforcement.
“It doesn’t feel like Christmas for me until I get to help with Kids and Cops,” Blair Dickens said. “I started by just donating money, but shopping with these kids is one of my favorite things to do every year.”
While in high school, Sam Dickens began working with Kids and Cops. She is now in her second year at Bluefield College and came home to participate this year after a long week of final exams.
“It has been a new and rewarding experience every year I have participated,” she said.
Neal and Macy Powell came with their stepdad, Emporia officer Mark Lily. Before this year, they participated through a club from school, but this year came out on their own. Volunteers and area law enforcement brought Christmas joy, as they do every year.
