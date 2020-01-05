The Virginia Housing Development Authority mobile unit will be in the Walmart parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, to assist potential homebuyers with a home loan.
An astounding 66% of Emporia City residents are renting. It is the highest rate of rentals for any city in Virginia. The City of Emporia, and Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce has hosted a class for first-time homebuyers, and Wednesday’s event is another step in an attempt to create more home ownership in the area.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson said purchasing a home is easier than many people know.
“You can buy your home for no money down, or very little down,” Johnson said. “Most banks offer that program. Now USDA has a program that doesn’t focus so much on your credit score or FICA score. They focus on your ability to pay your bills.”
An August VHDA course at the Chamber of Commerce brought 18 people for the First-Time Homebuyer lesson. Sixteen completed the entire course and received a VHDA Certificate of Completion, satisfying the Federal Housing Administration requirement of homebuyers education for first-time homebuyers.
For more information about Wednesday’s event, call (877) 843-2123.
