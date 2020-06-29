Greensville County made USA Today’s article, “Coronavirus: These counties across the US have the highest number of cases.”
Greensville County falls at 39 on a list of 50 with 50 being the county with the least amount of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The article presents data from June 15.
As of Thursday morning, Greensville County results showed 3,010 cases per every 100,000 residents on the Virginia Department of Health website. The county’s total case number came to 350.
Virginia’s total cases came to 644 per 100,000 residents. Total cases came to 56,956 confirmed cases.
Greensville County had seven COVID-19 related deaths with 60 per 100,000 residents dying from COVID-19. Emporia, with six COVID-19 related deaths, averaged an astonishing 117 per 100,000.
Virginia has 1,559 total deaths with 18 per 100,000 residents dying from COVID-19.
Greensville County’s population is 11,659 and the largest place in Greensville County is Jarratt.
Also on the list: Accomack County, 35, Buckingham County, 34, Galax, 33, Manassas, 31, and Richmond County, 28.
