Brunswick Academy is pleased to announce that Emily Christine Robertson has been chosen the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month for January. Robertson, a senior, is the daughter of Kim Dunbar of Kenbridge, and Gary Robertson of South Hill. She has one brother, Tyler Andrew, a current middle-schooler at Brunswick Academy.
Robertson is in the Brunswick Academy Academic Program, achieving a tremendous amount of academic success. She has earned Honor Roll consistently and has attended the Head of School’s All A’s Breakfast each year. Also, her high grade-point average earned Emily the distinction of serving as a Junior Marshall for the 2019 graduation ceremony. During this past Spring semester, Robertson was tapped into the National Honor Society in which she serves as the trusted and reliable Secretary. Furthermore, Robertson is a member of the National Art Honors Society and has served as the organization’s vice president and president.
While Robertson devotes her attention to maintaining high academic standards, she values contributing to Brunswick Academy in a variety of other ways, too. During her sophomore year, Robertson was voted as the Class Historian. For the past four years, Robertson has been a member of the Latin Club and has served as its Scrapbook Editor. Because of her love for both Latin and Art, Robertson has attended state Latin conventions, where her artwork has placed in the top three consistently.
While Robertson values her academic success and enjoys participating in extra-curricular activities, she remains busy even during her free time. She loves to paint and also dedicates a lot of time to her church. Robertson is a reliable and trustworthy member during an assortment of church activities.
Over this past summer, Robertson earned an early acceptance to Longwood University where she will be attending as a Freshman for the Fall 2020 semester. At this time, Robertson has not declared a specific major of study but will be enrolled in Longwood University’s prestigious Cormier Honors College.
