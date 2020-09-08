Emporia City Council in partnership with the City’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) set aside $100,000 in CARES Act Funding for small businesses. To date, of the 27 applications that have been submitted, 21 were awarded totaling $95,000.
The applications consisted of three businesses with six or more employees (maximum award of $7,500) and eighteen with five or less employees (maximum award $5,000). The needs of these businesses included rent payments, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing equipment and cleaners, specialized thermometers, technology devices, and COVID-19 prevention items specific to their business needs. Applicants are required to provide receipts for items purchased with CARES Act funds.
City staff has received eleven additional applications with only $5,000 remaining in funding that had been previously appropriated. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, City Council appropriated an additional $60,000 in CARES Act funds for small businesses.
City Council and the EDA hope these funds are useful to businesses, their landlords, and their customers. The ability to conduct business in a safe environment during this time of health consciousness is the key to success.
To inquire about the grant please contact Beverley Hawthorne at bhawthorne@ci.emporia.va.us or by calling 434.634.3332.
