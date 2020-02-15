SOUTH HILL — It is not always easy to deliver difficult news, but some folks just have a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
The VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Star Service Team Member of the Month for January, Calvin Richardson, knows a little something about timing and difficult news. In February (2019) Calvin moved back to full-time at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital after being cleared by his doctor after having battled brain cancer.
Donna Jarrell, director of Rehab Services, said of Calvin, “He’s an invaluable employee and he has a servant’s heart and his focus is always on others and never himself.”
Richardson, a Rehab Tech in Physical Therapy, was working in the hospital when his particular set of skills were called on. “I was coming back from lunch and the supervisor (Mellisa Black) stopped by and said they were looking for a chaplain, but couldn’t find one and they needed to have someone share some words of comfort to a patient who had just experienced a tragic loss,” he said.
Besides being an employee at CMH for the past 35 years, Calvin also has 17 years of experience as a pastor at Bibleway Church of Christ in Boydton.
According to Mellisa Black, Acute Care Nursing director, who nominated Richardson, he went immediately to the patient’s room. “I shared a few words of comfort to the patient and I prayed with her and she seemed to receive some relief from our talk,” Richardson said. Black said, “I am so grateful to Calvin for his willingness to step up and deliver exactly what we all needed. I expressed my gratitude to him, but I wanted to share this beautiful act of true patient-centered care.”
Richardson has done quite a few different jobs at the hospital through the years. “I started in housekeeping and I was there for 10 years, but I’ve been an orderly and a security guard and worked nights and evenings as well as days. I moved to Physical Therapy in April of 1994,” he said.
Richardson and his wife, Loretta, live in Boydton. Calvin received a “star award”, a lapel pin, a gift certificate and a parking place of his choice for the next month. Richardson lives by the creed: “May the works I’ve done speak for me.”
Other Team Members nominated were: Olvwole “Wole” Ajogbasile – Lab, Dr. Ankush Asija – Hospitalist, Hayley Bagley – Emergency Department, Nannie “Renae” Johnson – Acute Care and Ashley Ownby –Emergency Department.
