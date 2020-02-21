Greensville/Emporia 4-H has restored its youth shooting sports program and many are excited to participate.
So far, the Greensville/Emporia 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets twice per month, and grows with each meet. The club currently focuses on Riflery and Archery. Safety is the primary focus of our program, as well as teaching youth important life skills and STEM principles that are important for success in academics.
With assistance from caring adult volunteers, the NRA Foundation, Friends of NRA, and programs like +ONE and First Shots: Introduction to Shooting created by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, 4-H is able to offer youth in our community the opportunity to safely and comfortably take their first shots and improve their skills in the shooting sports. There is much demand, so much that 4-H will be offering multiple day camps in the Spring and throughout the Summer offering something for every youth.
Greensville/Emporia 4-H will be hosting their first youth day camp, First Shots: Introduction to Shooting Sports, on Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greensville County Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Drive in Emporia.
During this day camp, youth will have the opportunity to learn from certified instructors, Jeff Karow and Hannah Parker, how to safely shoot BB, air rifle, .22 rifle and archery. No prior experience is necessary. This program is open for all youth between the ages of 9 to 19, so we encourage you to bring a friend, cousin or sibling and share the experience of learning more about the 4-H Shooting Sports and what we have to offer. Cost is $10 and the deadline to register for this event is Feb. 13.
The goal is that youth take a deeper interest in the sport as a whole and look at it from different aspects.
One may become interested in the equipment and become an engineer that develops firearms or ammunition for the needs of law enforcement, or another begins a career as a gunsmith or armorer in the military.
These are all aspects that we forget about when we think about what youth take away from the shooting sports experience.
The unique aspect to the 4-H shooting sports program is that it is one hundred percent focused on youth development.
Shooting disciplines are the tools that volunteers and 4-H professionals use to keep youth engaged while teaching them valuable life skills, including respect, responsibility, self-discipline, and sportsmanship.
Throughout the year, 4-H members have the opportunity to participate in several shooting sports competitions on the local, state and even national level. All sessions are led by trained, certified instructors with the help of caring adult volunteers.
If you are interested in learning more about the Greensville/Emporia 4-H Shooting Sports program, please contact the Greensville/Emporia Extension office by calling (434) 348-4223 or by emailing Jeff Karow, 4-H Program Assistant and Rifle Instructor, at jkarow16@vt.edu.
