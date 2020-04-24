There have been many changes since the U.S. conducted its first census count in 1790. COVID-19 has thrown the 2020 Census a curveball previously unseen.
“Everyone is focused on COVID-19, keeping ourselves and our communities safe and healthy,” John Holtkamp of the local Census Count Committee said. “This is necessary and appropriate in these uncertain times. Something that is certain is the 2020 Census. It is underway and remains a priority. It is vital that all Virginians are counted. This includes Greensville County and the City of Emporia.” The self-response phase of the count was extended for two weeks.
Originally the drop date for the self-response portion of the 2020 Census count was July 31. It is now ending Aug. 13. Nearly half of Greensville County and City of Emporia residents have already sent their information to the Census Bureau.
As of April 8, 48.4% of Greensville County, and 47% of City of Emporia households’ information has been sent to the Census Bureau. The response rate is slightly higher than the national average of 46.2% released by the Census Bureau last Wednesday.
For the first time, the Census Bureau is allowing residents to send their information electronically. Nearly 20% of Emporia and 16.8% of Greensville County responses have been done via the internet. Emporia-Greensville is slightly behind the Virginia average of a 52.6% response rate.
The most significant difference between Emporia-Greensville and the rest of the state is the electronic response rate, which is 46.8% statewide.
The nonresponse followup and re-interview for this year’s count is pushed back two weeks and scheduled to run from May 28 to Aug. 14. It was initially scheduled to begin May 13.
The end phase of the schedule is unchanged. President Donald J. Trump will receive the final totals by Dec. 31.
The redistricting counts will be distributed to the states on April 1 of next year.
