Greensville County’s Declaration of Local Emergency complied with Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendations and the State Corporation Commission’s directive to suspend disconnection of services for nonpayment for 60 days.
“If it is adopted, GCWSA (Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority) will suspend late fees and penalties for 60 days and will also suspend service disconnects for a 60 day period,” Glen Gibson, assistant director of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.