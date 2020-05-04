Accordius Health of Emporia is reporting it has cases of COVID-19.
Families and staff of the facility have been notified, and Accordius Health will continue to communicate with families.
Residents are being monitored closely and the facility is working with the Virginia Department of Health while following CDC guidelines. Testing will continue.
All staff have been wearing PPE, participating in screenings of temperature and symptoms, and have been disinfecting everything.
Accordius Health at Emporia is not taking any new admissions.
“We love our residents. They are treasures and we are doing everything we can to protect them,” Accordius Health said in a press release.
