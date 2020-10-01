The Greensville County Board of Supervisors recently approved the rezoning of a lot off Skippers Road behind the Brook Ridge Apartment Complex. The industrial site will now be the home of a proposed adult outreach center, whose purpose is to temporarily house individuals released from incarceration and provide them with re-entry programs. The vote was 3-0 with 1 abstaining.
The center is the 15-year-long dream of Jerry Powell, a lifelong Emporia resident and pastor, who has for years been providing housing and food to ex-offenders in his own home.
“My job as a man and as a pastor is to help [ex-offenders] become better men – tax-paying citizens,” Powell said.”
Powell said he has been a friend, mentor and chaplain to inmates at Southside Regional Jail for 18 years. He said the new center would meet the needs of returning incarcerated citizens and the surrounding Emporia-Greensville community as a whole.
The owner and occupants of a home that borders the site were present at the meeting to voice concerns over safety.
Kelly Epps, who lives in the home, said her 16-year-old daughter is often home alone, and that the proposed center is only “steps away” from her daughter’s bedroom window.
“While I applaud the idea behind this,” Epps said, “I don’t feel comfortable with [the center] beside my home.”
Russ Gordon, Epps’ father and the owner of the home, echoed Epps’ comments.
Powell said the site will be supervised 24/7 to ensure the safety of nearby residents.
Powell will need to acquire a special use permit (SUP) from the Board before any further development is made on the site.
