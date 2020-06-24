Community Health Action Team members stood in front of Walmart Friday morning distributing masks to those that weren’t wearing one.
John Holtkamp, of CHAT, was pleasantly surprised that most people walking through the entrance doors of Walmart were sporting face coverings. He estimated the number to be 90%. A handful of people not wearing a mask refused the free face covering, but most were happy to receive them.
“Greensville Emporia has been hit really hard by COVID-19, and we have lost 13 people,” Holtkamp said. “We’re trying to help. We are handing out packets of information from the City of Emporia. We’re all in this together.”
MiRanda Garner and Lance Futrell joined Holtkamp to distribute the masks and COVID-19 information. With the majority of Walmart patrons wearing facemasks, the trio changed operational plans and handed out the face coverings to all that were willing to receive them.
Once all the masks were distributed, it was on to long-term care facilities to give N95 masks to workers. Holtkamp gave masks to Jennifer Wesson, of Greensville Health and Rehab, Teresa Moore, of Accordius Health Care, and Ann Temple of the Bloom Center. All said the personal protection equipment was needed, and will be used.
The negative impact of the virus in Emporia-Greensville came in similar to a tidal wave in March. CHAT produced a video in May, with the help of local leaders to spread the word of safety for ones self and others by following Center for Disease Control guidelines. Friday brought another CHAT-step to help the community.
“I remember when this (COVID-19) first happened,” Holtkamp said. “I couldn’t find a mask. There are some folks that have ordered them online. We’re just trying to help.”
