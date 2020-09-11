Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.
Consistent with the emergency allotments provided during the months of March - August, benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Eligible recipients can expect to have benefits available on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The emergency allotments raise each household’s monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.
The status of future emergency benefits beyond the month of September is unknown at this time, pending decisions by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.
SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.
