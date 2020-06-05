RICHMOND – If you’ve always wanted to try fishing, now is your chance! You may fish without a license again this year, during the first weekend in June. Take advantage of the free fishing days, June 5, 6 and 7 and enjoy the great outdoors with your family and friends without having to spend money for a fishing license.
No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates. However, fee fishing areas (Crooked Creek, Douthat, and Clinch Mountain) will still require a permit.
All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect.
“Free fishing days are always an excellent opportunity to get out and try fishing for the first time, or to introduce new people to fishing,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of DGIF.
“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and all that Virginia’s outdoors have to offer.”
