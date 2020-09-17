Brunswick Academy is proud to announce Brunswick County’s Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month for September, William Hunter Greene.
He is a senior at Brunswick Academy. Greene is the son of Kevin and Diane Greene. In addition to earning an Honors diploma, Hunter is currently enrolled in four dual enrollment college courses.
Hunter is a member of Brunswick Academy’s chapter of the National Honor Society and also serves as the Co-Philanthropic Chair of the Brunswick Academy Latin Club. Also, Hunter volunteers his time as the Co-Head of the Tech Crew for the BA Theatre. During the summer of his Junior year,
Hunter attended the distinguished Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar at James Madison University. Currently, Hunter participates in his church’s youth group and enjoys playing soccer with his friends. He has visited Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, North Carolina State University, and James Madison University to tour their engineering departments. Ultimately, he hopes to attend Virginia Tech to study electrical engineering.
