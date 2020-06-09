Care Advantage hired and trained personal care aides during its Thursday virtual hiring event.
Breanoh Lafayette-Brooks, a communications specialist with Care Advantage, said Care Advantage hires people who care for clients like family.
“We really love what we do. We make sure we have passion for what we do, and we make sure people are in a meaningful and worthwhile position,” Lafayette-Brooks said.
Caregivers were hired through virtual interviews to keep everyone safe. All forms were electronic and Zoom and FaceTime allowed the company to talk to interviewees.
The hiring event let people know Care Advantage exists and offered jobs.
“We have a lot of clients who need help, and like I said, they don’t want to be in a facility, they don’t want to be in the hospital. We want to keep them at home, so we have a lot of shifts that we need to fill,” Lafayette-Brooks said.
To be a caregiver, people must be a personal care aide. Those hired will be trained to be a personal care aide through a virtual five day 40 hour week class taking place every Monday. The class costs $300. A nurse teaches the class through demonstrations.
To get the personal care aide class for free, a caregiver qualified to work for Care Advantage must work 300 paid hours. People not wanting to work for Care Advantage can pay for the class. The certificate can be used to work elsewhere if participants pay for the class themselves.
“We want to remove barriers for people. We want to give people good meaningful work,” Lafayette-Brooks said.
The event took place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Care Advantage’s Facebook page.
Its website can be found at careadvantageinc.com and its Emporia office is located at 317 North Main St. Emporia. For more information call Kristina at (434) 634-4830.
