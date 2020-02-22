The Emporia-Greensville Complete Count Committee is ready for the 2020 Census.
At a meeting in Richmond, Committee Chair John Holtkamp learned that Virginia sported a 74% response rate in 2010. The undercounted included rural areas, seniors and immigrant communities.
“Everyone is counted regardless of legal status,” Holtkamp said. “You can easily see why a person here illegally might be skeptical about a census worker telling them that by law, information gathered for the census is confidential and cannot be used against them in any way.”
The Emporia-Greensville Complete Count Committee is counting on faith-based organizations to reach out to the immigrant community to get an accurate count. Population determines federal and state aid distributed to a locality for the next decade.
Seniors are a prime target population for scammers and are less inclined to share personal information.
On March 12 the U.S. Postal Service begins distributing invitations to respond to the 2020 Census. Reminder letters follow nearly a week later. If one has not responded, postcards will be sent through April.
In May enumerator home visits begin. Approximately a quarter of Virginians were visited through the enumerator process in 2010.
The Richmond region is in the process of hiring enumerators for Emporia and Greensville County. Thirty-six enumerators will work the City of Emporia. Fifty-six enumerators will cover Greensville County.
There are openings for enumerators in the city and county. The federal job starts at $15 an hour.
The job provides flexible hours, and paid training. For more information about applying to become an enumerator, call 1-855-JOB-2020, or visit www.gsa/fedrelay.
