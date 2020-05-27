Belfield Elementary has announced that 80 of its students have published a book together through a national student publishing program.
As part of the publishing process, students in the fifth grade, first-semester library class researched, planned, wrote and illustrated a book using a free publishing kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing. The topic of their book was their future career choices.
The students of Ms. Balogun’s first-semester library classes had been working hard on their book for about 12 weeks. The idea for their Tiger Dreams book started when the students shared their dreams for the future and explored various career choices.
“I wanted my students to be a part of the writing process so that they might find more value in books,” Balogun explained. “I also wanted them to put some of their goals and dreams in writing so that they can revisit those dreams as they make their way throughout life.”
The Studentreasures publishing program provides teachers an easy way to incorporate any lesson plan – from math and science to history, art, and more – into a fun and memorable activity.
Publishing a book in the classroom engages students through hands-on learning and inspires a love of reading and writing.
The best part? A classroom full of proud, smiling young authors, with a memory that lasts a lifetime, plus, a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for the teacher or school library. The students’ parents also have an option to purchase copies of these unique, childhood keepsakes.
