Greensville County’s Sanijah Robinson has been selected to the 2A Basketball Second Team All-State squad. It’s the second consecutive year Robinson was elected to the second team.
“It’s well deserved,” Greensville County coach Sharon Randolph said. “She scored her 1,000th point for her career the first game of the season. She’s a phenomenal scorer.”
Robinson averaged 23 points per game this season. In the Region A playoffs, she took her game up to another level and netted 31 points per game in two contests.
The junior has been a critical cog in the Lady Eagles’ fortunes since the day she stepped on the high school campus. As a sophomore, Robinson played a significant role in helping lead Greensville to a state-runnerup finish. Robinson has one more year of eligibility at Greensville County.
“I’m really happy for her,” Randolph said. “Making Second Team All-State two years in a row is a tremendous accomplishment. Hopefully next year we can get her on the First Team. We’ll have to see how it goes.”
