The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and St. John Church of God in Christ will distribute more coats for kids from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensville County Rescue Squad Building at 513 South Main St.
On Jan. 15 more than 50 coats were distributed, but approximately 150 coats were collected. The “Share the Warmth” coat drive is for youth in grades K-12.
“This event would not be possible without the support of local individuals, organizations, and churches,” said Sheriff Tim Jarratt. “We are so grateful for the spirit of giving that everyone who donated coats or funds showed during the bitterly cold season last year. We hope everyone will help us again this year with the coat drive. It’s very important. We want to better the lives of all the citizens of Emporia/Greensville in any way we can. There is no greater honor and privilege than serving someone else and helping them meet a need.”
Last month Jarratt, Harvey Baker, volunteers, and Sheriff’s Office personnel gathered at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad building and gave coats to youth. The winter wear was brand new or slightly used. The third-year program has proven successful. Jarratt was pleased with the donation of 150 coats from the community.
“I’d like to thank everyone that donated coats,” he said. “Thank you to our businesses, St. John for partnering with our staff and us for coming together and doing something positive for the community.”
The success helped take away the chill from approximately 50 children last month. On Wednesday Jarratt hopes to do the same for more youth in the community. Children must be accompanied by an adult to choose a coat during the Share the Warmth coat drive.
