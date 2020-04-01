SUSSEX - The Crater Health District (CHD) announced today a male resident in his 70s has tested positive for coronavirus 19 (COVID-19). This marks the first positive COVID-19 case in Sussex County. The Crater Health District is currently conducting a thorough investigation of the case and any potential exposures.
“We all need to monitor ourselves for symptoms and practice social distancing as much as possible.” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community.”
To lower the risk from spreading respiratory germs, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health’s Crater Health District encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home as much as possible, especially when you are sick.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must go out in public.
The Virginia Department of Health has activated a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Crater Health District has also activated coronavirus call center, staffed Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to address questions from residents. Community members may call 804-862-8989.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the following websites: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
