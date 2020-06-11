Staff at Emporia long-term care units focus on making life upbeat and fun for residents while in lockdown during COVID-19.
Accordius Health of Emporia follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, resulting in only one active COVID-19 case. Staff wash their hands regularly, wear personal protective equipment, and report temperatures of everyone in the building. Accordius Health of Emporia went into lockdown when COVID-19 began.
Kandy Poarch, director of nursing at Accordius Health at Emporia, said the building felt isolated with residents staying in their rooms, so staff did everything possible to keep resident’s mental, spiritual, and physical health up. Activities like bingo in their rooms kept residents socially involved and happy.
“Our therapy department was very instrumental in helping us get people back with their energy and back moving. It’s sad when you walk down the hall and have to keep them all in their rooms,” Poarch said.
Employees work very hard to make interactions with residents feel personal since they cover their bodies.
“The employees here are true heros,” Bill Belmonte, administrator at Accordius Health at Emporia, said.
Dr. Michael Anderson helped the facility update family members and made daily phone calls to check on residents at the facility.
“The support the facility has received has been amazing, and I think the support the caregivers have given to the residents has been amazing,” Poarch said.
The region, including Mike Rae from Emporia Emergency Management and Virginia Epidemiologist Director Lilian Peake, supported Accordius Health at Emporia throughout COVID-19.
Accordius Health at Emporia will decide how to proceed based on the status of its facility. Accordius Health at Emporia is in recovery and thanks everyone who helped them.
The Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center includes social distanced games like cornhole in the hallway and bingo with disposable cards into residents’ everyday activities.
Ann Temple, assisted living administrator for the Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center, said the Bloom Center keeps residents 6 feet apart when doing activities.
“We’re trying to keep the residents upbeat. We’re trying to give the residents something fun to do in the building,” Temple said.
In the coming weeks residents will be allowed to social distance on the front porch. Bloom Center staff continue to wear masks and gloves and clean the facility regularly.
“The residents are doing good. We’re hanging tight. We’ve been doing activities with them, they’re dancing right now,” Temple said.
The Bloom Center incorporates window visits and FaceTime into residents’ lives. They will continue with screenings at their front door.
“We miss everybody. We miss the people. I miss the people,” Temple said.
Maintenance enters the building only when necessary and does not stay longer than needed.
