For the past two-plus months’ members of the Greensville County High School Class of 2020 were not only left unaware of how their graduation ceremony would appear, but if they would have one at all. On Thursday, the plan for the graduation ceremony came together.
On June 26, the GCHS Class of 2020 begins its graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. with the first of five subgroups at the school’s athletic complex. Following a small group ceremony, the graduates will ride in or drive a vehicle with two guests to the end of the football field.
The graduates will report to a designated area and follow social distancing guidelines. When notified by staff, the graduate and their guests will cross the stage and receive their diploma. Once the first sub-group has completed its turn, the second group will follow the same procedure.
GCHS Principal Lameka Harrison said one-hour intervals would separate the five groups.
“The graduation experience will end with the Class of 2020 Congratulatory Parade at 7 p.m.,” Harrison said. “In the unfortunate event of inclement weather, the graduation ceremonies will be moved to an alternate location.”
The GCHS Class of 2020 was in a position of uncertainty not faced by previous graduating classes. The students now have the clarity they were looking for when the pandemic altered their final three months of a 13-year journey to high school graduation.
