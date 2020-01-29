Sergeant Marquitta Simmons brings positive results to the Southside Regional Jail through her dedication and work ethic.
So what does she do on her off days from the jail? Simmons works at Hardee’s. That’s a work ethic most employers wish they had from their employees. Jail Superintendent Col. Mark Shiflett has the luxury of having Simmons on staff.
“The first thing that stands out about her is she is always hustling,” Shiflett said. “It seems like she is going 100 miles per hour, but controlled. She definitely has her job duties in order. She’s a dedicated employee, a dedicated mother, and dedicated to her family. She works two jobs. That in itself says so much in today’s society when it’s so easy to sit back and not do the right thing.”
Simmons makes sure inmates follow the rules of the jail. If an inmate has a complaint, she is there to answer it.
Simmons got her start working in corrections at Greensville Correctional Center before heading to Deerfield Correctional in Southampton County. Six years ago, she moved to the Southside Regional Jail.
“I’ve known her since she has been here, and she makes sure the day to day tasks get done,” Major Anthony Johnson said. “If you need her, just call her, and she will come in. She’s always available. She’s a very dedicated employee.”
Her peers and supervisors showed they agree by bestowing the Employee of the Quarter honor on the sergeant. It’s an award bestowed that caught Simmons by surprise.
“I was very excited when I heard about it,” she said. “I’m a team player and come to work every day. I don’t miss work unless something major happens.”
She did not miss work Tuesday when something significant happened. Simmons was named Southside Regional Employee of the Quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.