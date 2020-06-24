A. Donald McEachin-D and Daniel M. Gade-R comfortably cruised to victory in their Tuesday primary races.
McEachin defeated challenger R. Cazel Levine to represent the Democrat party in November for House District 4. Incumbent McEachin received 44,957 votes. Levine received 11,054. McEachin won The City of Emporia and Greensville County in similar fashion earning 75% and 80% of the vote, respectively.
Gade will face incumbent Mark Warner-D for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Gade defeated Alissa A. Baldwin and Thomas A. Speciale II for the Republican nomination. The victor earned approximately 78% of the votes cast in both Emporia and Greensville County. He received 67.45% of the votes cast statewide. Baldwin finished a distant second garnering 18.07% of the vote. Speciale II received 14.45%.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
