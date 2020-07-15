RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health is stepping up enforcement of regulations to slow the pandemic.
"If you own a restaurant or business and you are not following the regulations, your license will be on the line, and we will not hesitate to take action if needed," Northam said. "I'm also calling on businesses to step up their own enforcement. If a patron of your establishment is violating the rules, you have the right to say no."
The governor said if a patron not following the rules refuses to leave, they are trespassing. The business employee or owner can call the police.
Virginia reported its first COVID-19 case in March. It led to Northam issuing a Stay at Home order and restrictions on businesses and gatherings. In May, the governor issued a mandatory mask order in public places.
The governor said the recent spike of COVID-19 cases is troubling, especially in the Hampton-Roads region. He said he is considering other actions, including a reduction in social gatherings.
"Until we have a vaccination, it will impact everything that we plan — weddings, school openings, the November election," he said. "We are in this for the long haul. So, we need to be clear-eyed about what our health situation is, and how we can continue to keep our numbers low and people healthy."
Northam said his actions put forth Tuesday are not political.
"Case counts remain largely stable in the majority of Virginia's health regions—and cases are dramatically down in Northern Virginia, where two-thirds of Virginians live," Northam said. "Hampton Roads has recently seen an uptick in cases. The percent positivity is 10.1%, and it's been rising for a number of days. This increase appears to be driven by people who are not adhering to public health guidelines, and I'm very concerned about that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.