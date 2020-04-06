On Saturday, Jan. 25, it was pouring down rain. However, it did not stop MAG’S GR8T 8, LLC quest to take local area students to Oxon Hill, Maryland, to attend a Historical Black College and Universities (HBCU) Festival.
It is 3:30 a.m., and Lisa Wright, a member of MAG’S GR8T 8, LLC, stands umbrella in hand to meet the students as they gather in the Emporia Shopping Center. Several hundred students anxiously wait to board the bus. When asked why the organization was sponsoring this trip, Wright responded, “In past years there has been no representation of students from Greensville County Public School and surrounding school divisions.”
Students attending this year hailed from Brunswick County High School, Greensville County High School, Southampton County High School, and the Promoting Outstanding Work Ethic and Responsibility (POWER) Program.
After boarding the buses, there was a roll call. A prayer was said. Along with their chaperones, the students were off heading north on I-95 to Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, where Alfred Street Baptist Church hosted its 18th HBCU Festival.
The chaperones consisted of parents, a guidance counselor, a principal, several Greensville County Public School teachers, and the pastor of Royal Baptist Church, the Rev. Joshua Williams. Williams informed me he was new to the area and is a native of New Orleans.
What an exciting moment for students as they crossed the Woodruff Wilson Bridge and viewed the fantastic venue. The giant, colorful Ferris wheel, numerous eateries, shops, and of course, the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center nestle on the banks of the Potomac River at the National Harbor.
The buses were greeted and welcomed with red carpet treatment by Garvey Wright, Karen Wright, and Jessica Wright, who served as volunteers for Alfred Street Baptist Church. There were over 70 HBCUs represented at the festival and most waived application fees for the day. Also, at last count, there were over 12,000 people registered to attend the festival.
As the buses unloaded, their very own personal photographer, Tony Mason, met the students and took some great pictures of the students and chaperones. He was around all day, taking candid shots and videos from the air with his drone, helping to document precious memories of the day’s activities.
The students checked in. They were given an overview of the day and assigned chaperones. They spent the day attending seminars and interviewing with various colleges/universities. Students received on the spot offers of scholarships, grants, and financial awards from organizations to assist with college tuition. Wright reports that students who attended this festival with her group received up to $40,000 scholarship offers per student to five different colleges/universities. Lesha Wilson-Hall is a student that received several colleges/universities acceptance certificates to include a $20,000 scholarship offer from one institution. Selena Drake is another student that received an offer of admission to Saint Augustine University.
But the excitement didn’t stop there. It continued as Kristie White, assistant vice president of enrollment management at Virginia Union University, made a huge announcement. She announced that Virginia Union University would accept all the students on the bus trip with a grade point average of 2.0 or higher. What a fantastic opportunity for the students.
The day ended with the students and chaperones gathering on the steps inside the Gaylord to take a group picture. Exhausted and exhilarated students and chaperones boarded the buses and were on the road again headed to I-95 south, back home. It was a day of fun, exposure to new opportunities, and enjoyment for the students. The trip was a great success.
MAG’s GR8T 8 hopes this trip will be an annual event to encourage and help youth further their education. MAG’s GR8T 8 sincerely appreciates all the support they received to make this trip possible. Without the generosity of all the individuals, civic groups, fraternities, sororities, churches, organizations, businesses that made donations, and Right Road Express Transportation, the trip would not have been possible.
