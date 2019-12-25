FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith love Christmas and have transformed their backyard and surrounding area into a Christmas wonderland. They are extending an invitation for the public to come and enjoy the beautiful display. The couple lives at 15 Freeman Place, which is inside Superior Homes located at 23197 Governor Harrison Parkway, across from the Freeman Post Office. Once you turn into the mobile home park just look for the lights that light up the sky. The display will be up until after the first of the year. There is no charge. Remember to wear comfortable shoes.
Bobby said work begins on the display soon after Halloween. He estimated there are approximately 100,000 lights. He uses a 12-foot ladder and a 16 foot pole with a hook to put the lights into the trees. Some of the lights are in the form of icicles and the light streams up and down.
“We have a Halloween display and we start working on the Christmas lights right after Halloween. We enjoy seeing people enjoy the Christmas lights, especially seeing the expression on the faces of the kids. They enjoy running through the area, just having fun,” Bobby said.
Susan called seeing the display “an experience.”
Bobby said most of the lights are LED to conserve energy. Music plays at the different displays and they positioned the speakers so the music from one display doesn’t interfere with the display located nearby. Each display has a story.
“We can tell you where we bought most of the displays. We start planning for next year the day after Christmas when decorations are 50 to 75 percent off. We have been known to be at a store very early in order to get the best buys. Sometimes stores will give us a display or sell it to us at a very reduced price,” Bobby said.
The display is located on private property and Bobby and Susan ask that guests be mindful and respectful. They greet guests and encourage them to take their time walking through the display. They turn the lights off around 9 p.m. Bobby said there is a golf cart to transport people with special needs through the display. When Christmas is over the lights and displays are taken down and stored in a tractor trailer. The only lights that are not taken down are the ones on the gazebo. For more information or to schedule a visit call (804) 894-1381.
