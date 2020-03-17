In a statement released by Greensville County Supervisor Chair Belinda Astrop, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Emporia Greensville.
Astrop — "Currently there are NO confirmed cases of Corona Virus in Region 8 which includes Greensville County. As a county we still want to follow the directives that have come down from the regional and state health agencies such as: washing hands, if you don’t have to go out then don’t, not having events with more than 50 people, and maintaining 6ft buffers between you and other people. The county building has implemented precautionary measures for the safety of its employees as well as the general public. All visitors will be required to answer a battery of questions as well as sign in when visiting the county buildings. There will be a drop box installed outside for anyone who does not want to enter the building. We encourage people to use our online system to pay your bills or mail in your payments and assessments instead of coming to office when it is possible. We need to use universal precautions at all times to keep ourselves safe. Let me repeat if you don’t have to go out please stay home. I understand that many of us still have to work including myself but we still need to be very careful and follow the health departments suggestions. Should there be a confirmed case the county will be posting updates on their website with further instructions. There is a hotline number that the public can call at any time for updates or to ask questions 1-877-275-8343. There are also additional documents posted on our website with instructions in dealing with this virus. Keeping our community safe is our first priority."
