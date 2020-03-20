-

Emporia City Manager William Johnson

Emporia City Manager sent out a press release early Thursday morning announcing the closing of city buildings to the public.

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the City of Emporia is taking this measure to safeguard public health and safety, and to prevent an overwhelming influx of new patients into hospitals,” Johnson said. “Public health officials continue to advise that social distancing is the most effective strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As such, all City office locations, 201 South Main Street-Municipal Building, 310 Budd Street-Police Department, 1921 Sunnyside Road-Community Services will be closed to outside visitors including walk-ins until further notice.”

City business will continue for citizens of Emporia.

To make a utility bill payment, credit card or telephone payment service is available through official payments by phone, 1-888-272-9829   

Website: www.officialpayments.com

**If using Official Payments this requires code 1032 for taxes or 1062 for utility payments AND your account number**

Online banking through your bank/financial institution

You may continue to use our drop-box located in the parking lot between the Municipal Building and the Post Office (black/grey drop-box at entrance of parking lot)

Until further notice staff will continue to work normal business hours. Should you need assistance please contact the appropriate department below:

City Administration: 434-634-3332

Building, Planning & Zoning: 434-634-6315

Building permits, Code Enforcement, Economic Development, and Zoning

Commissioner of the Revenue    434-634-5405

Taxes, Business License, Meals Tax, etc.

Registrar : 434-634-9533

Voter Information

Treasurer’s Office: 434-634-2349

Utility payments and connect or disconnect service

Public Safety, Emergency only: 911

Police, Animal Control : 434-634-2121

Non-Emergency       

 Public Services : 434-634-4500        

 Public Works (trash collection, recycle, and streets) and Public Utilities